World leaders condemn US Capitol chaos, call for peaceful transition of power

Leaders across the world expressed shock as the supporters of United States President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC. Trump's supporters are against the election of Joe Biden as the next president.

Many called it an attack on democracy and expressed shock on how the events transpired in the American capital city. The world leaders condemned this display in a country that has always championed democracy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the neighbouring Canada said that Canadians were disturbed and saddened by the event and emphasised that democracy in the US must be upheld.

"Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom called the violence disgraceful and said that the transfer of power in the US should be peaceful.

He tweeted, "Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the political leaders to direct their followers to refrain from violence and respect democratic processes and the rule of law.

"Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The foreign minister of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said in a tweet, "The violent acts against American institutions are a grave attack against democracy. I condemn them. The American people's will and vote must be respected."

Taking a strong stand, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made a tweet in German, saying that the enemies of democracy were happy to see the pictures of the violence from Washington DC.