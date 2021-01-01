World Health Organization lists Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

Headlines

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

Dengue recovery diet: 10 foods to improve platelet count

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

9 times BLACKPINK's Lisa inspired us with powerful messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

World Health Organization lists Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

The move opens the door for countries to expedite their own approvals to import and give the shot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The World Health Organization on Thursday listed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, saying the move opens the door for countries to expedite their own approvals to import and give the shot.

"This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere," said Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

The global body said late Thursday that the decision to issue its first emergency use validation for a COVID-19 vaccine "opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine."

The UN health agency said its review found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already received clearance in the United States, Britain, the European Union and a dozen other countries, "met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO."

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 Long Weekend: 5 getaway resorts near Delhi for a weekend escape

From chocolate, dairy products to raw bones: 10 foods that are toxic for dogs

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran, St Xavier's alumna, as stunning as Bollywood actresses

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE