'World has seen enough fake news by Donald Trump': Hackers target US President's campaign website

Just days before the US elections, the campaign website for President Donald Trump for compromised by hackers on Tuesday (local time).

"This site was seized," said a message that popped up on donaldjtrump.com, which normally carries details of rallies and fundraising appeals.

As per reports by American media, the message read, "The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump". “it is time to allow the world to know truth," it further read.

The website was fixed quickly and no sensitive information was compromised, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "The Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack," Murtaugh said.

Technology website Techcrunch said parts of the website were replaced with what appeared to be a scam intended to collect cypto-currency Monero.

Claiming to have 'strictly classified information', the hackers posted two addresses for sending cryptocurrency. One for those who wanted the information to be released while the other for those who wanted it to be kept secret.

Notably, such incidents are common where hackers target high visibility platforms for a brief period of time like Twitter accounts of prominent personalities.