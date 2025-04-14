With a population of over 32 million and a landscape full of steep mountains and deep valleys, it looks and feels like something from another planet.

Chongqing, a massive city in southwestern China, is being called the “world’s craziest city” — and for good reason. With a population of over 32 million and a landscape full of steep mountains and deep valleys, it looks and feels like something from another planet. What makes Chongqing so unique is how the city has adapted to its extreme geography. In some areas, a building that seems to be at ground level can suddenly turn into a 22-storey skyscraper on the other side. One of the city’s subway stations is so deep that it can take nearly three hours to reach the bottom.

Because of the steep terrain, there are lifts designed just for cars, petrol stations placed on rooftops, and even boats that have skyscrapers built on them. Some restaurants are located on top of these floating high-rises, offering surreal views of the city’s rivers — the Yangtze and Jialing — which meet right in the middle of Chongqing.

Driving through Chongqing is a challenge of its own. The Huangjuewan Overpass, for example, connects more than 20 ramps and eight different roads, looking like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Despite being almost as large as Austria, Chongqing can be confusing to navigate. Places that appear nearby on a map could actually be dozens of floors above or below you. Regular maps don’t help much here — locals and tourists alike often get lost in its complex layers.

Recently, the city has become a viral sensation, catching the attention of tourists and influencers from around the world. Popular YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr, known as iShowSpeed, visited and was amazed. “This city doesn’t look real,” he said — a reaction shared by many who experience Chongqing for the first time.

Chongqing isn’t just a city — it’s an adventure. A place where nothing is as it seems and every turn leads to a new surprise.