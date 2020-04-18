World Bank, IMF provide emergency funds to help low-income, developing countries combat COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank -- the two major financial institutions of the world -- have decided to immediately provide emergency funds to a number of low-income countries in the world with developing economies to help them channel financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases and the death toll spike worldwide. The global coronavirus deaths on Saturday crossed the 1.5 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 37,000.

Most of the countries in the list that are to receive funds from the IMF and the World Bank are in Africa, but also a fair number of countries are in Asia and Latin America. The list also includes a few countries in Europe and the Middle-East.

Following is a list of countries slated to receive funds from the two institutions` emergency facilities, or as augmentation of existing programs, sorted by continents and/or regions:

AFRICA

Burkina Faso - $115.3 million (IMF)

Burundi - $5 million (World Bank)

Cabo Verde - $5 million (World Bank)

Chad - $115 million (IMF)

The Democratic Republic of Congo - $47.2 million (World Bank)

Djibouti - $5 million (World Bank)

Ethiopia - $82.6 million (World Bank)

Gabon - $147 million (IMF)

Gambia - $10 million (World Bank) and $21.3 million (IMF)

Ghana - $35 million (World Bank) and $1 billion (IMF)

Ivory Coast - $886.2 million (IMF)

Kenya - $50 million (World Bank)

Liberia - $7.5 million

Madagascar - $166 million (IMF)

Mali - $25.8 million (World Bank)

Malawi - $37 million (World Bank)

Mauritania - $5.2 million (World Bank)

Morocco - $275 million (World Bank)

Niger - $114.5 million (IMF) and $13.95 million (World Bank)

Rwanda - $109.4 million (IMF) and $14.25 million (World Bank)

Sao Tome and Principe - $2.5 million (World Bank)

Senegal - $442 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Sierra Leone - $7.5 million (World Bank)

South Sudan - $7.6 million (World Bank)

Tunisia - $745 million (IMF)

ASIA

Afghanistan - $100.4 million (World Bank)

Bangladesh - $100 million (World Bank)

Cambodia - $20 million (World Bank)

India - $1 billion (World Bank)

Kyrgyzstan - $120.9 million (IMF)

Laos - $18 million (World Bank)

Maldives - $7.3 million (World Bank)

Mongolia - $26.9 million (World Bank) and $2.2 million (World Bank)

Nepal - $29 million (World Bank)

Pakistan - $200 million (World Bank) and $1.39 billion (IMF)

Papua New Guinea - $20 million (World Bank)

Philippines - $500 million (World Bank)

Samoa - $5.1 million (World Bank)

Sri Lanka - $128.6 million (World Bank)

Tajikistan - $11.3 million (World Bank)

LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Argentina - $35 million (World Bank)

Bolivia - $327 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Colombia - $250 million (World Bank)

Dominican Republic - $150 million (World Bank)

Ecuador - $20 million (World Bank)

El Salvador $389 million (IMF) and $20 million (World Bank)

Haiti - $20 million (World Bank) and $111.6 million (IMF)

Honduras - $143 million (IMF) and $139 million (World Bank)

Paraguay - $20 million (World Bank)

MIDDLE EAST

Egypt - $7.9 million (World Bank)

Lebanon - $40 million (World Bank)

West Bank and Gaza - $5.8 million (World Bank)

Yemen - $26.9 million (World Bank)

EUROPE AND CENTRAL ASIA

Albania - $190.5 million (IMF)

Armenia - $3 million (World Bank)

Georgia - $200 million (IMF)

Kazakhstan - $10 million (World Bank)

Kosovo - $56.5 million (IMF)

Moldova - $235 million (IMF)

North Macedonia - $191.83 million (IMF)

Romania - $441 million (World Bank)

Last weekend, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had posted an appeal on social media in the form of a video message, urging the international community, the United Nations Security General (UNSG), and the international financial institutions to help the developing nations in their fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which is spreading like wildfire across the world.

The Pakistani Prime Minister had highlighted that the problem that the "highly indebted countries" (including Pakistan) are facing is a "lack of fiscal space" that is now proving to be a major hindrance in their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and at the same time, providing relief to people.

Notably, the IMF had, earlier this week, announced it had approved immediate debt relief for 25 poor countries to help them combat the financial impacts of COVID-19.

"This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had said in a statement.

On the other hand, the World Bank Group (WBG) had earlier indicated that it will have launched health emergency programs in over 100 countries by the end of April to support the fight against COVID-19, with 64 already in operation.

WBG president David Malpass said on Friday that the group will work to deploy as much as $160 billion over the next 15 months, tailored to the nature of the health, economic and social shocks that countries are facing during the pandemic. This was announced by Malpass during a virtual press conference in the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the WBG.

Other multilateral development banks (MDBs), such as Asian Development Bank, and Inter-American Development Bank, have committed as a group to roughly $80 billion over this period, bringing the total funding from MDBs to 240 billion dollars, Malpass said.

The World Bank president said he is pleased that Group of Twenty (G20) countries have recently decided to provide a suspension in debt service to bilateral creditors during the crisis, calling it "a powerful fast-acting initiative that can bring real benefits to the poor."

The policy-setting body of the IMF had on Thursday also pledged collective action to mitigate the health and economic impact of COVID-19.