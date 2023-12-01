Headlines

World AIDS Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

The first ever World AIDS Day was recognised in 1988 to create awareness about HIV/AIDS, and commemorate the lives lost to this lethal disease.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1 to raise awareness about the incurable disease and support people suffering with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). Celebrating World AIDS days across the globe gives a message to end the stigma that often comes when spoken about the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), It is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made to date, raise awareness about the challenges that remain to achieve the goals of ending AIDS by 2030 and mobilize all stakeholders to jointly redouble efforts to ensure the success of the HIV response.  

The first ever World AIDS Day was recognised in 1988 to create awareness about HIV/AIDS, and commemorate the lives lost to this lethal disease. In the past 35 years, there have been significant developments and advancements in medicines and research about HIV/AIDS which has led to new treatments and understanding about the life-threatening disease.

Also, have a look at some of the Inspiring quotes on World AIDS Day:

If I were to be Miss Universe, I will use my voice to influence the youth and I would raise awareness to certain causes like HIV awareness that is timely and relevant to my country which is the Philippines. Pia Wurtzbach

I enjoy being the messenger for God in terms of letting people know about HIV and AIDS. Magic Johnson

I felt like calling attention to AIDS. I had the AIDS ribbon colored into my hair during the playoffs in '95. Dennis Rodman

"Compassion is the best medication for the wounds of those affected by AIDS. Let us be compassionate and understanding in our efforts to end the stigma." - Unknown

