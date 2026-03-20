'Won't send young Americans to die': Joe Kent slams Iran war after resignation as counterterrorism chief

During an event, the former US National Counterterrorism Centre Director Joe Kent revealed the reason behind his resignation from the position recently. Here's what he said.

Joe Kent, the former US National Counterterrorism Centre Director, said that he resigned from his position over the ongoing Iran war, citing that he could not support sending American troops into a war-torn region. Addressing the 3rd 'Catholic Prayer for America' in Washington DC on Friday, Kent said his decision was guided by his conscience after decades of military service in the Middle East.

''I will not in good conscience send young men and women off to die on foreign battlefields. We're at a critical juncture in the war in Iran; we need to let our leaders hear that we do not support this war,'' Kent said.

''After serving 20 years, mostly deployed to the Middle East, fighting the wars over there, and just seeing how our country had been lied to an brought down the wrong path in those wars, and that we were getting sucked into another one, and that the American people didn't have the full story and our country did not have a vital national interest in this current fight. I said, 'Hey, I in good conscience can't do this','' he added.

Joe Kent: "I will not in good conscience send young men and women off to die on foreign battlefields...



We're at a critical juncture in the war in Iran; we need to let our leaders hear that we do not support this war."pic.twitter.com/9k7HlVHrDI — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 20, 2026

Kent further said that he made a personal promise during his early deployments in Iraq that if ever held a position of responsibility, he would not send American troops into wars. ''Because that was a promise I made to myself probably 20+ years ago when I was deployed to Iraq. Once I realised after my first couple deployments that we weren't there for the reasons that our government told us we were there for, I said, If it's ever my turn, if I'm ever an adult in this situation, I ever have a position of responsibility, I will not in good conscience send young men and women off to die on foreign battlefields,'' he further said.

Meanwhile, the conflict in the Middle East entered its 21st day on Friday, March 20, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(With ANI inputs)