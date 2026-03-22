'Won’t be dragged into war': UK MP rejects Trump’s 48-hour Iran ultimatum

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Dismissing Donald Trump's ultimatum, a UK MP said that the United Kingdom will not be dragged into the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Steve Reed, the UK Secretary of State of Housing, Communities and Local Government on Sunday said that the United Kingdom will not be drawn into the conflict with Iran in the Middle East. He was asked by Sky News about US President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Reed said that the British government's focus remains on security and de-escalation as the conflict escalates.
''Well, I think you need to ask President Trump about the things that President Trump is talking about. What we're doing is we have in place the necessary equipment and security structures to keep British nationals and British interests across the region and beyond safe,'' Reed said.
He also said that the UK cannot be dragged into the situation and added, ''We're not going to be dragged into the war, but will protect our own interests in the region. We will work with our allies to de-escalate the situation because we know that the best way to protect our security and indeed the economic interests that we have is to bring this conflict to a close as quickly as we can.''
Earlier, US President Trump took to his Truth Social handle and wrote, ''If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!''
When the UK MP was asked about Trump's remark on its allies when he called them 'coward', he replied, ''Well, I think Donald Trump, as the President of the United States, can speak for himself and the language that he chooses to use.''