‘Won’t sleep with the enemy’: Russian soldiers send ‘flirty’ messages to Ukrainian women on dating app

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching new highs each hour, with a military attack launched on the latter earlier today. Russia has seemingly imposed war on Ukraine, also warning the countries in the West not to intervene in the conflict.

Amid the increase in conflicts between the two nations, reports have emerged of women in Ukraine receiving “flirty” messages by Russian soldiers in the midst of a possible invasion of the country. The messages were sent to these women on the dating app Tinder.

According to reports by news outlet The Sun, a 33-year-old woman in Ukraine, who lived in Kyiv but had changed her location to eastern Ukraine, had stumbled upon a few profiles and photos of Russian soldiers posing and looking “tough and cool.”

As quoted by The Sun, she said, “One muscular guy posed up trying to look sexy in bed posing with his pistol. Another was in full Russian combat gear and others just showed off in tight stripy vests.”

33-year-old Dasha Synelnikova described her ordeal and said that she had seen profiled of over a dozen Russian soldiers. She said, “I didn’t find any of them attractive and would never consider sleeping with the enemy. I automatically swiped left to reject them, but there were so many I got curious and got into a message exchange.”

She further asked one soldier if he had “plans to visit Ukraine” anytime soon, to which he responded that it is hard to get a visa for the country right now since “everyone hates Russia”, referring to the tensions between the two countries.

This comes as the Russian military has recently launched an attack on Ukraine. The adviser to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has also said that due to the attack, around 40 Ukrainian soldiers have died. No information has been released on the number of civilian casualties.

Ukraine has further imposed martial law in the country in view of the rising conflicts with Russia. The imposition of martial law means more restrictions and guidelines for civilians, including a possible ban on gatherings and movements.