‘Won’t leave Trump alone’: Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s aide Ali Larijani warns US amid Iran war, President responds

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, has issued a sharp warning to Donald Trump, saying the American president will “pay the price” for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Larijani made the remarks on social media, declaring that Tehran would relentlessly pursue revenge for what it described as the assassination of its leader and the deaths of Iranian citizens. He said the killing of Khamenei and the large number of casualties in Iran would not go unanswered, stressing that the issue was far too serious for the country to ignore.

US-Israel Strikes Spark Wider Conflict

The warning comes after joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel on February 28 targeted key locations in Iran. The operation reportedly killed the 86-year-old Khamenei and triggered a wider conflict across the Middle East.

Following the attacks, Iran launched missiles and drones toward Israeli targets and American military bases across the Gulf region. The escalation has resulted in heavy casualties, with reports indicating that more than 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, while deaths have also been reported in Israel and among US troops stationed in the region.

Trump Dismisses Iran’s Threats

Despite Tehran’s strong warnings, Trump brushed aside the remarks from Larijani. Speaking in an interview with CBS News, the US president said he did not know who Larijani was and claimed he was unconcerned by the threats.

Trump also insisted that military operations against Iran would continue and repeated his demand that Tehran accept what he called an “unconditional surrender.” His response further intensified tensions between the two sides.

Warning to Countries Hosting US Bases

Larijani also cautioned neighbouring countries in the region. He said nations that host American military bases must stop the United States from using their territory for attacks against Iran.

According to him, if such operations continue, Iran may target those locations as part of its response. He argued that Iran would keep retaliating whenever attacks were launched from bases in the region.

Growing Instability in the Middle East

The crisis has pushed the Middle East into one of its most volatile phases in recent years. While Washington and Israel say the strikes were necessary to prevent a potential threat, Iranian leaders insist the attacks were aimed at weakening or dismantling the Islamic Republic.

As military exchanges continue and rhetoric from both sides intensifies, fears are rising that the conflict could expand further across the region.