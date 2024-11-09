American women are joining the 4B movement to protest rejecting sex, relationships, and childbirth as a form of resistance against...

Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election has sparked outrage among many American women, leading to a growing movement of protest called the 4B movement. In response to the election results, thousands of women are blaming men for Trump’s win and are taking drastic measures to express their anger. The 4B movement, which originally began in South Korea, has now gained momentum in the United States as a form of protest and retaliation.

The 4B movement, which stands for "no sex, no relationships, no marriage, and no giving birth," is a way for women to reclaim control over their bodies and to protest against what they see as a failure of the government and men to protect their rights. The movement gained popularity in South Korea after the #MeToo movement and the "escape the corset" movement, which challenged traditional beauty standards. Women in South Korea, frustrated by societal expectations and gender discrimination, began to reject relationships, marriage, and childbirth as a way of asserting their independence.

In the US, the 4B movement has been fueled by the disappointment many women feel after Trump’s victory, which they view as a setback for their reproductive rights and gender equality. Many had hoped that Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, would win the election, believing she would protect their rights and fight for women’s issues. However, with Trump’s victory, many women feel that their voices were ignored, and they have taken to the 4B movement as a form of resistance.

Meera Choi, a PhD candidate at Yale University, explained that many women in the US are now questioning how the government and men have failed them, leading them to embrace the 4B movement. “Women started thinking about how the government and the state and the men are failing them,” Choi told NBC. The movement has also gained attention on social media, where women are sharing their thoughts and experiences, calling it a way to protect their bodies from historical oppression.

The 4B movement in the US has gained significant traction, with search interest skyrocketing as more women join the cause. Some women view it as a liberation movement, claiming that it allows them to reclaim control over their reproductive rights and bodies. One woman wrote that the movement has no room for “male-centered females” who prioritize men’s feelings over women’s liberation.

However, not everyone is supportive of the 4B movement. Some critics argue that the movement is not having the intended impact. One user on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that men are not losing sleep over women’s decision to reject relationships and sex. Others have dismissed the movement as a way for young women to create a romantic narrative, where they hold power over men who must “prove themselves” to earn their affection.

Despite the mixed reactions, the 4B movement has had a noticeable impact in South Korea, where it has contributed to discussions about gender roles, social expectations, and the declining birth rate. In 2021, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol even commented that such movements were “blocking healthy relationships” between men and women. The movement has now spread to the US, where women see it as a way to fight back against what they perceive as a patriarchal society that has ignored their needs.

The rise of the 4B movement in the US is a reflection of the deep divides between the sexes that became apparent during the 2024 election campaign. Women, particularly those who supported Kamala Harris, feel that their rights have been threatened by Trump’s victory, and they are expressing their frustration in the form of protest. Whether or not the movement will have a lasting impact on American society remains to be seen, but it is clear that American women are taking Trump’s win personally and are channeling their anger into a powerful and growing movement.

