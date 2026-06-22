'Won't have a country': Donald Trump issues stern warning to Iran amid peace talks

US President Donald Trump has elevated his criticism of Iran despite the talks conducted in Switzerland. This time the US President, in a fiery warning, gave Iran an ultimatum over the closure of Strait of Hormuz.

As the United States and Iran held talks after signing a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two have continued their attacks over the status of Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime trade route comprising the world's 20-25% oil and energy trade. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran over closure of the trade route. "You close the Strait of Hormuz and you won't have a country," he said.

His recent remarks have sparked concerns as the two countries held talks to reduce the ongoing tension, to allow the pre-war trade situation in the Strait of Hormuz and find a possible solution to end the war.

On Monday, at a time when the US and Iran were holding talks, Donald Trump said, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

Iran issues warning

Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi issued a warning to the US on Sunday amid the ongoing technical talks on Monday, asserting Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump threatened to "take over the Strait."

In a post on X, Azizi slammed Trump for making threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it is "neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates" and affirmed that the final decision regarding the diplomatic chokehold rests with the Iranian people and forces.

"You make threats; we take action. The Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates; these are Iranian sovereign waters, and the ultimate decision rests with the noble people of Iran and its brave armed forces," he wrote.

US-Iran talks: What happened in Switzerland?

The first session of high-level talks between Iran and the United States as part of the MoU concluded on Sunday (local time) at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing "encouraging progress" and a roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within 60 days.

Qatar and Pakistan mediated the meeting which they called "positive and constructive".

According to the statement, the US and Iran agreed to establish a High-Level Committee that will provide political oversight of the mediation process. Chief negotiators--JD Vance for the United States and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for Iran--will regularly report to the committee while leading working groups focused on nuclear issues, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution mechanism to support implementation of the MoU.

"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the statement said.

The parties also agreed to establish a direct communication line during the negotiation period. The statement said, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."

Additionally, a de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, will be created to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.