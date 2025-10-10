Women journalists barred from Taliban Minister Muttaqi's presser in Delhi

No women journalists were allowed at the press conference of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Delhi today, i.e., October 10, raising questions about gender bias in media coverage of key diplomatic events.

No women journalists were allowed at the press conference of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Delhi today, i.e., October 10, raising questions about gender bias in media coverage of key diplomatic events. The absence of women journalists at the press conference reflects the situation in Afghanistan, particularly under the Taliban rule.

Recently, the country suffered its third earthquake in a week, claiming more than 2000 lives and injuring thousands. According to reports, women bore the brunt of the disaster; they were left trapped under the rubble as male rescuers were not allowed to touch them due to the strict Taliban rule. Several female victims were made to wait for women rescuers.

India-Taliban ties

The Taliban government's recent condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack was a key highlight in its ties with India. Moreover, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi landed in New Delhi earlier today, marking his first visit to India since the Taliban seized rule in Afghanistan in 2021. On the issue of cross-border terrorism, Muttaqi assured that the Afghan soil would not be used against any country.

Assuring India of Kabul's stance, Afghanistan said it looks at India as a "close friend". "In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said during the meeting.

"I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase the understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges... We will not allow any group to use our territory against others," he said.

India to repoen embassy in Kabul

During the meeting, EAM S. Jaishankar announced that India would reopen its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, which had been shut since 2021. This is deemed to be a significant step towards improving diplomatic ties between the two nations.

In 2021, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces, India shut its embassy. However, in 2022, it opened a small mission to facilitate trade, medical support and humanitarian aid.

ALSO READ | Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'