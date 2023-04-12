Search icon
Woman wants divorce from ‘Ghost’ husband who haunted and stalked her

A UK lady who last year married a "ghost" wants to be exorcised. She claims Edwardo, her "spirit husband," has made her life miserable.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram screenshot- @brocarde

A UK woman who was married to a ghost is now seeking a divorce from it. On Halloween 2022, Rocker Brocarde wed Edwardo, a ghost, in an abandoned church. After only five months of dating the ghost, the woman who is a professional singer was married to him. 

Regrettably, despite her efforts to find marriage counselling, it did not work out for her. She claimed that once she declared her plan to move on, her ghost spouse stalked her and made her life a misery. Brocarde claims that he is following her. She also alleged that she was thinking about having him exorcised from her life.

'I am at the end of my tether. I don't want to admit defeat, but it feels like being married to a ghost doesn't work,' said the woman. She added that her marriage was a recipe for disaster even before they actually tied the knot.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She described her wedding guest list, which was open to both living and dead people, “The ceremony had an open invite to the living and the dead, which saw the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Elvis and Henry VIII arrive at the chapel. Edwardo just couldn’t resist winding me up and made an inappropriate comment about Marilyn Monroe looking hot."

She added that the comment made about the late actress by her spirit spouse infuriated her on her wedding day. 

She recalled their honeymoon and said, "The whole trip just seemed to get worse and worse… Edwardo thought he was being passionate and romantic by wrestling me to the ground to frolic in the sand, but I was trying to share my ice cream with him and it went everywhere, all over my face, in my hair and then, of course, the sand stuck to it so I looked like I’d had a fight with a giant seagull.”

Brocarde claimed that she had pleaded with her spouse to treat their marriage seriously before deciding to end it. But her request was in vain. 

The woman claimed that the ghost haunted her with the cries of wailing babies, turning her life into a living hell.

Evidently, before she met her husband, Brocarde had no faith in otherworldly creatures. 

