Woman tests COVID-19 positive on flight, quarantines for 5 hours in bathroom

An American schoolteacher Marisa Fotieo decided to quarantine herself inside the bathroom of her flight as she tested positive for Covid-19 just above the Atlantic Ocean on December 20. Fotieo, who isolated herself for five hours in a small bathroom space, was on her way to Chicago from Iceland when she felt something odd.

Fotieo felt her throat hurting and planned to test herself with the rapid test kits. “Within what felt like two seconds”, she found herself to be Covid-19 positive.

Speaking to NBC News Fotieo said, “I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [indicating a positive test]”. She added that her biggest fear was to transmit the virus from her to the 150 people present on the flight.

Catching Covid-19 or even getting sick while travelling often dampens spirits but Fotieo remained optimistic as she shared a video on TikTok from inside the plane bathroom. “POV you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean”, she said in the video.

In another interview, Fotieo revealed that she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests, but all came out negative. It was only when she started feeling a sore throat mid-air that she decided to take the test again. “The wheels started turning in my brain and I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to just go take a test.’ It was going to make me feel better. “Immediately, it came back positive”, she said.

As shared by Fotieo, the flight crew was quite supportive and took good care of her while she was in the tiny bathroom cubicle. Ragnhildur Eiriksdottir, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo to calm down, said, “Of course, it’s a stress factor when something like this comes up, but that’s part of our job”.

Since Fotieo works with an unvaccinated population, she repeatedly tests herself despite being fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the US is still struggling to control the spread of coronavirus as cases crossed 580,000 on Thursday. Following a significant rise in cases, the US government has cancelled several inbound and outbound flights.