Woman stumbles upon rare yellow diamond in park! Know its WHOPPING price here

For a woman in the United States, luck shone overnight when she discovered a 4.38-carat yellow diamond at an Arkansas state park last month. The lucky woman named Noreen Wredberg and her husband Michael are retired and spend a lot of time visiting national parks.

On September 23, they visited the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Wredberg while searched the ground spotted an unusual glimmer out the corner of her eye, according to international media. "I didn't know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up!" Wredberg told Waymon Cox, a park interpreter at Crate of Diamonds.

Wredberg took this shiny piece of stone to the park's Diamond Discovery Centre, where park staff identified it as a diamond. The best part is the US lady gets to keep this treasure home as part of Arkansas state park rules. However, the worth of the diamond is not yet known.

"The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight," park interpreter Waymon Cox said in a release.

Details about the diamond

The diamond is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow colour.

Noreen Wredberg named the yellow gem 'Lucy's Diamond' after her husband's pet kitten.

Fancy yellow diamonds can cost anywhere from USD 2,500 to USD 20,000 or more per carat.

And the price for a 'decent quality' yellow diamond can be expected to be at least USD 3,000 to USD 3,500 per carat.

If Wredberg's diamond falls into that category, at 4.38 carats and USD 3,500 per carat, the gem could be worth USD 15,330.

Arkansas is the only state in the US with a diamond mine that's open to the public.

More than 75,000 diamonds have been discovered at the Crater of Diamonds since 1906.

Arkansas State Parks reported that 258 diamonds had been registered at Crater of Diamonds in 2021.