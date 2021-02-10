Headlines

Woman finds snake guarding her food delivery, netizens find it amusing

Dave Holland, a Rattlesnake "relocator" said the woman saw the snake "stretched out by her bag of food" as soon as she opened the door.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 05:34 PM IST

In a bizzare turn of events, an Arizona woman who was waiting for her food delivery was surprised to see a venomous Western Diamondback Rattlesnake guarding her meal at her porch.

The Tucson resident soon got in touch with reptile relocation company, Rattlesnake Solutions, to help her get rid of the Rattlesnake.

Rattlesnake Solutions shared a photo of the snake which was hiding in plain sight, guarding the Uber Eats delivery. In the picture, the Rattlesnake was coiled up, behind a ceramic statue on the porch.

"A food delivery ended up, unknowingly, right next to a coiled Western Diamondback Rattlesnake in Tucson. The homeowner saw it when she went to get it ... which is where it sat until Dave arrived," read a post on Rattlesnake Solutions' official Instagram page.

Dave Holland, a Rattlesnake "relocator" said the woman saw the snake “stretched out by her bag of food” as soon as she opened the door. 

She was startled by the snake’s close proximity, but not as panicked as some are. We figured the snake froze by the mat or on it when the delivery person approached, and was not seen until the customer opened the door.” Holland told McClatchy News.

Holland said that the snake was scooped up in a bucket and it never once showed off its intimidating rattle. It was released "into a pack rat nest in some nearby natural desert," he added.

Netizens joked that the snake was probably waiting for his food delivery as he might be hungry. 

"Based on how long it took me to find the snake i probably would have died", said one user.

Rattlesnakes are a group of venomous snakes and are predators that live in a wide array of habitats. They feed on small animals such as birds and rodents.

