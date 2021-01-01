Woman falls off cliff after accepting man's marriage proposal but survives

Things could have turned out to be disastrous, as two love-birds proposed on the edge of a mountain cliff. Everybody wants their proposal to be special, but also at the same time, you should exercise a bit of caution.

In fact, it is highly recommended that your proposal doesn't turn out to be a daredevil stunt. This is exactly what happened when a man tried to propose to his girlfriend on a mountain cliff recently in Austria. The woman fell 650 metres down from the edge of a cliff after she accepted her proposal.

The couple decided to share their most romantic moment atop the Falkart mountain in Carinthia when the 27-year-old fiance proposed to his girlfriend. Unfortunately, the woman slipped and fell down the cliff.

It could very well have been the saddest moment of their lives, but the 32-year-old woman survived by landing on a carpet of snow.

Meanwhile, the boy jumped in the air to save his girlfriend and was hanging onto a rocky cliff after plummeting nearly 50-feet through the air.

Reportedly, the woman was spotted by a passerby who quickly raised an alarm. Meanwhile, her boyfriend was rescued by a helicopter crew.

"The two were extremely lucky. He flew 15 meters through the air. The woman fell 200 meters over rocky terrain. Had it not been for snow, it would have turned out very differently," said the officer said.