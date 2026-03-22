FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Woman dies mid-flight, body kept in heated galley for 13 hours, passengers endure foul smell

Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Soha Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert

UPTET 2026: Registration to begin from March 27, check application fee, eligibility criteria, website, last date and more

Salim Khan makes first public appearance after hospital discharge in Salman Khan's Eid greeting video: 'Dad is back home'

PM Modi achieves historic milestone, surpasses Pawan Chamling to become longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office

The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money, and more

Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral

Shakira's India concert postponed due to 'prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions', no new date announced

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details

Who was Bilal Arif Salafi? Lashkar-e-Taiba's commander shot, stabbed to death inside Markaz Taiba in Pakistan's Muridke by 'unknown men'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Soha Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert

Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert

Salim Khan makes first public appearance after hospital discharge in Salman Khan's Eid greeting video: 'Dad is back home'

Salim makes first public appearance after hospitalisation in Salman's Eid video

Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral

Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

HomeWorld

WORLD

Woman dies mid-flight, body kept in heated galley for 13 hours, passengers endure foul smell

In a shocking incident, a female passenger died mid-flight, but her body remained on board for 13 long hours until the flight reached it destination. However, the foul smell caused a distressing situation among passengers and crew members.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Woman dies mid-flight, body kept in heated galley for 13 hours, passengers endure foul smell
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking incident, a female passenger died mid-flight, but her body remained on board for 13 long hours until the flight reached it destination. However, the foul smell caused a distressing situation among passengers and crew members.

A woman in her 60s died shortly after takeoff on a British Airways flight BA32, operated by Airbus A350-1000 from Hong Kong to London on Sunday.  However, the pilots decided to continue the 13.5-hour journey to London’s Heathrow Airport instead of diverting the flight.

The woman suffered medical emergency but could not be revived. Adhering to aviation protocols, the pilot decided not to divert it as death is not considered a medical emergency that requires diversion.

Where was the body kept?

Initially, the crew members considered keeping the body in a lavatory. However, it was later decided to wrap the body and move it to a rear galley area of the aircraft. However, reports later suggested that the crew may not have realized the galley floor was heated. Soon, the passengers and crew reportedly noticed the foul smell and odour.

As per reports, the family with the woman and crew wanted to return to Hong Kong. But it was not consiered a medical emergency and therefore there was no diversion, as Fox Media reported.

Upon landing in London, police boarded the plane and asked all passengers to remain seated for about 45 minutes while they conducted initial checks.

As per International Air Transport Association guidelines, if someone dies on the plane, the body is usually placed in a body bag or covered and moved to a less visible area if possible. If the flight is full, the body may remain in the passenger’s seat

British Airways told Fox News that "all procedures were correctly followed" during the incident. The statement added, "A customer sadly passed away on board, and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting our crew, and all procedures were correctly followed."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Woman dies mid-flight, body kept in heated galley for 13 hours, passengers endure foul smell
Woman dies mid-flight, body kept in heated galley for 13 hours
Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Soha Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert
Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan attend Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai concert
UPTET 2026: Registration to begin from March 27, check application fee, eligibility criteria, website, last date and more
UPTET 2026: Registration to begin from March 27, check application fee and more
Salim Khan makes first public appearance after hospital discharge in Salman Khan's Eid greeting video: 'Dad is back home'
Salim makes first public appearance after hospitalisation in Salman's Eid video
PM Modi achieves historic milestone, surpasses Pawan Chamling to become longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office
PM Modi becomes longest-serving head of govt with 8931 days in office
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress
Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla
From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal, hypnosis, sexual assault pen drives to political network, Bhondu Baba's dark reality exposed
Ashok Kharat Scandal: From Oshno Jal hypnosis, sexual assault pendrives
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and more groove at Aditya Dhar's film premiere after party
Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement