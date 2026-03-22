Woman dies mid-flight, body kept in heated galley for 13 hours, passengers endure foul smell
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In a shocking incident, a female passenger died mid-flight, but her body remained on board for 13 long hours until the flight reached it destination. However, the foul smell caused a distressing situation among passengers and crew members.
In a shocking incident, a female passenger died mid-flight, but her body remained on board for 13 long hours until the flight reached it destination. However, the foul smell caused a distressing situation among passengers and crew members.
A woman in her 60s died shortly after takeoff on a British Airways flight BA32, operated by Airbus A350-1000 from Hong Kong to London on Sunday. However, the pilots decided to continue the 13.5-hour journey to London’s Heathrow Airport instead of diverting the flight.
The woman suffered medical emergency but could not be revived. Adhering to aviation protocols, the pilot decided not to divert it as death is not considered a medical emergency that requires diversion.
Initially, the crew members considered keeping the body in a lavatory. However, it was later decided to wrap the body and move it to a rear galley area of the aircraft. However, reports later suggested that the crew may not have realized the galley floor was heated. Soon, the passengers and crew reportedly noticed the foul smell and odour.
As per reports, the family with the woman and crew wanted to return to Hong Kong. But it was not consiered a medical emergency and therefore there was no diversion, as Fox Media reported.
Upon landing in London, police boarded the plane and asked all passengers to remain seated for about 45 minutes while they conducted initial checks.
As per International Air Transport Association guidelines, if someone dies on the plane, the body is usually placed in a body bag or covered and moved to a less visible area if possible. If the flight is full, the body may remain in the passenger’s seat
British Airways told Fox News that "all procedures were correctly followed" during the incident. The statement added, "A customer sadly passed away on board, and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting our crew, and all procedures were correctly followed."