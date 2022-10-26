Woman claims her father killed 70 women in 30 years, made her and siblings bury bodies | Photo: Twitter/@3BTolunay

The list of well-known serial killers in American history is about to grow by one more name. A disturbing occurrence that exposed the heinous act committed by an Iowan farmer has come to light. Police in Iowa are looking into claims that a farmer killed over 70 women in around 30 years after his daughter allegedly informed investigators, "I know where the bodies are buried."

According to Lucy Studey, her father, serial killer Donald Dean Studey, made her and her siblings throw dead women's remains into a 100-foot-deep well. She admitted to using a toboggan in the winter and a wheelbarrow in the summer to transport the bodies over the farmland in Thurman, Iowa.

More research is being done to ascertain whether her statements are true or not. However, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, two search dogs brought to the scene had "hits" suggesting the potential presence of decaying remains in the perimeter of the well.

READ | Ukraine planning to use ‘dirty bomb’ to escalate war, claims Russian defence minister on call with Rajnath Singh

"Right now, we don't even have a bone. According to the dogs, this is a very large burial site," Mr Aistrope said. According to Newsweek, law enforcement officials think Donald Studey lured women to his 5 acres of wooded hills and farms before killing them, most of whom were sex workers or street people caught up in neighbouring Omaha, Nebraska. In March 2013, Donald passed away at the age of 75.

If his guilt were to be established, Donald Dean Studey would rank among the most notorious serial killers in American history. Some other prolific serial killers are serial killer-cannibal Jeffery Dahmer, who claimed 17 victims in total before he was arrested, and Ted Bundy, who is thought to have alleged more than 36 murders.

"All I want is to get these sites dug up, and to bring closure for people and to give these women a proper burial," Lucy Studey revealed. The next stage would be to dig the sites to look for human remains after using sonar where the terrain permits it.

READ | How much does the UK Prime Minister earn? Know Rishi Sunak’s salary, allowances and perks