SHOCKING! Woman alleges she was groped 'for an hour' by a male passenger on a flight, know what happened next

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2021, 03:46 PM IST

An 18-year-old has shared a shocking incident on social media claiming that she was groped ‘for an hour’ by a male passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight to California. Also, she was told to ‘sit down and stay quiet’ by flight attendants.

On Wednesday, the woman shared a video on TikTok which showed a man’s hand reaching through the gap in the seat towards her. This incident took place when she on an early morning flight to California with her family when the man sitting behind her kept touching her arms and breasts.

The woman stated, "On my flight to California the man behind kept touching my arms and boobs," She posted this video under the username @mobilesushibar and captioned it, “The man was like 50-60s and I was so uncomfy," tagging in the airline.

Also, the young woman had recorded this incident to show the cabin crew, but her complaints were ignored. In the video, flight attendants can be seen in close proximity to her seat, but they appear not to take notice of what is going on.

Then she had offered to swap with another woman who had wanted an aisle seat. While she was reading her book before take-off, she said she "felt a slight touch like something was caressing me right here." 

She continued, “I wonder what this feeling could be, it was really subtle, and I reached my hand over and touched his fingertips.” The man’s hand then moved away, said the woman. She texted her sister who was sitting elsewhere on the plane, to say that she was being groped.

She stated, “I realised that the man behind me is touching me, so I move my arm out of the way. I thought it would stop there because he knows that I know that he was touching me because our fingertips literally touched.”

He tried to touch again after some time. She then realizes that he was trying to reach for her boobs. Then she decided to record the incident because she didn't want to let the 'disgusting' man 'get away' with 'harassing her'.

In order to catch his actions on camera to show the flight attendants, she sat there for an hour while he harassed her. She also said, she wedged her sweater in between the seat in an attempt to 'stop' it herself, but she alleged that he 'moved it and continued'. The man denied the claim when she showed the video to flight attendants. After watching the video, the crew asked her to calm down and sit quietly. According to the woman, staff said, “please calm down, sit down, be quiet.”

She said, “That made me really upset that no one cared that I was going through that for so long. The fact that I had to sit there to prove this just speaks a lot, speaks volumes.”
With many people wanting her to file a lawsuit against Spirit Airlines, the woman received tons supportive messages from tiktokers. 

One person said, “@spiritairlines what are you going to do about this?!? This is APPALLING!!!” while another commented, “I want to break his fingers.” One user asked her to file a case and said, “You've got a good lawsuit on your hands. I'm so sorry this happened to you.”

Meanwhile, the woman also claimed the incident was under 'investigation' and she was hoping Spirit Airlines would be able to identify him so she could 'press charges'.

