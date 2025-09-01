'Witnessing formation of qualitatively new system of international relations': Russian envoy on Russia-India-China ties

In a post on X, Ulyanov, while resharing a post where PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen together, quoting a message on multipolarity, stated, "We are witnessing the formation of a qualitatively new system of international relations."

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, noted that the growing partnership between Russia, India, and China is the formation of a 'qualitatively new system' in international relations amid global uncertainties, particularly economic concerns due to the US tariffs.

In a post on X, Ulyanov, while resharing a post where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen together, quoting a message on multipolarity, stated, "We are witnessing the formation of a qualitatively new system of international relations."

The envoy's remark came following Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin earlier on Sunday, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

The post reshared by Ulyanov was of the Russia-India-China trilateral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in 2018.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to China, where he will be participating in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with the Chinese President, and he will be meeting with Putin on Monday following the summit.

During his talks with Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister also underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The two leaders also noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then and expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month and agreed to further support their efforts.

The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

PM Modi also invited the Chinese President to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. President Xi thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

