Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi SCO summit 2025: PM Modi to address plenary session today; to hold bilateral meet with Putin

'Witnessing formation of qualitatively new system of international relations': Russian envoy on Russia-India-China ties

US President Donald Trump lashes out at 7-4 tariff ruling: 'Our Country would be completely destroyed'

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Afghanistan, tremors reported in Delhi NCR

Why did China's Xi Jinping pick Tianjin for the SCO Summit, not Shanghai or Beijing?

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra box office collection day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar; asks them 'honeymoon pe aaye ho kya'

'How many more days?': Rishabh Pant shares fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi, Pak's Shehbaz Sharif in same frame yet several spots apart in 'family photo'

'Swaad aa gya...': IPL stars back Nitish Rana after fiery on-field clash with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi SCO summit 2025: PM Modi to address plenary session today; to hold bilateral meet with Putin

PM Modi to address plenary session; to hold bilateral meet with Putin

'Witnessing formation of qualitatively new system of international relations': Russian envoy on Russia-India-China ties

'Witnessing formation of...': Russian envoy on Russia-India-China ties

US President Donald Trump lashes out at 7-4 tariff ruling: 'Our Country would be completely destroyed'

Donald Trump lashes out at 7-4 tariff ruling: 'Our Country would be...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Witnessing formation of qualitatively new system of international relations': Russian envoy on Russia-India-China ties

In a post on X, Ulyanov, while resharing a post where PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen together, quoting a message on multipolarity, stated, "We are witnessing the formation of a qualitatively new system of international relations."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 07:00 AM IST

'Witnessing formation of qualitatively new system of international relations': Russian envoy on Russia-India-China ties
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, noted that the growing partnership between Russia, India, and China is the formation of a 'qualitatively new system' in international relations amid global uncertainties, particularly economic concerns due to the US tariffs.

In a post on X, Ulyanov, while resharing a post where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen together, quoting a message on multipolarity, stated, "We are witnessing the formation of a qualitatively new system of international relations."

The envoy's remark came following Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin earlier on Sunday, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

The post reshared by Ulyanov was of the Russia-India-China trilateral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in 2018.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to China, where he will be participating in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with the Chinese President, and he will be meeting with Putin on Monday following the summit.

During his talks with Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister also underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The two leaders also noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then and expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month and agreed to further support their efforts.

The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

PM Modi also invited the Chinese President to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. President Xi thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover
Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; b
Amid 'Trump is Dead' rumours, US national flag flown at half-mast at White House; here's why
Amid 'Trump is Dead' rumours, US national flag flown at half-mast at White House
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences..
Ranvir Shorey reveals why he rejected Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, says he did Tiger 3 in anger: 'You are asking me to...'
Ranvir Shorey reveals why he rejected Tiger Zinda Hai and came back in Tiger 3
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses one more talent: Meet Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin techie who joins Open AI as....
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses one more talent: Meet Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin te
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE