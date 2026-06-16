‘Without US, there would be no Israel’, says Donald Trump amid disagreement with Benjamin Netanyahu

At the sidelines of the G7 Summit, US President Donald Trump sharply claimed that "without the US there would be no Israel". While he backed the US-Iran peace deal saying its a wall to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear programme, he criticised Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump is currently attending the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, after the US signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran. At the sidelines of the Summit, Trump held a crucial bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, to discuss Middle East security and investment after a breakthrough agreement with Iran.

Trump criticises Netanyahu over Lebanon issue

During talks with him, Trump asserted that “without the US, there would be no Israel” referring to the ongoing Israeli strikes on Lebanon which Iran has been protesting since the war began three months ago. “Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did. I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

The statement comes in the backdrop of Iran and Israel’s disagreement over the latter’s strikes in Lebanon. Tehran has always been rigid about Lebanon’s security and thus demanded the issue being an integral part of the US-Iran peace deal. However, Israel has maintained that Lebanon was never a part of a peace deal and it continued launch strikes even as Donald Trump continues to criticise Israeli PM Benjamin Netantyahu over his actions in the Middle East conflict leading to a long-period of disagreement between the two leaders.

“I'm not happy with the way Israel has handled itself with Lebanon and with Hezbollah. They should have been able to do this job faster. It just goes on forever. And when that happens, it throws a negative light on the big deal, and that's the deal with Iran. So, when you ask me about Bibi, an unbelievable relationship. But Israel would have been blown up a long time ago had I not gotten involved...This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Barack Obama's) deal was a road to nuclear weapon. Bibi, I remember very well, Bibi came to Washington and begged, he begged Obama not to make that deal. And Obama was on the side of Iran, not Israel. And he made the deal. That deal was a disaster. I terminated that deal.”

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz clearly stated that the Israeli military will not pull back from its positions across the border, drawing a firm line against the newly announced American-led diplomatic framework. Israeli media reported that the country has directly communicated its refusal to comply with international withdrawal timelines to US President Donald Trump.

Senior US administration officials said that US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran that lays out a framework for future engagement and sanctions relief linked to Tehran's cooperation on the nuclear program and regional security commitments.