With over 100 jets, Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self-defence' as Hezbollah fires 300 rockets to avenge...

About 100 fighter jets were deployed to hit dozens of 'terror targets' as the Iran-backed militant group prepared for a major attack. In response, Hezbollah fired more than 320 Katyusha rockets into Israeli territory

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military launched a preemptive strike on Sunday, targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. About 100 fighter jets were deployed to hit dozens of "terror targets" as the Iran-backed militant group prepared for a major attack. In response, Hezbollah fired more than 320 Katyusha rockets into Israeli territory.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage, stating that the attack was in retaliation for the killing of its military commander, Fuad Shukr. The group announced that it had successfully struck an identified "special military target," Israel's Iron Dome platforms, and other strategic sites.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared a state of emergency for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a high-level meeting to address the situation. "We are determined to do everything to protect our country and return the residents of the north safely to their homes," Netanyahu said, emphasizing Israel's stance that any harm to them would be met with retaliation.

The Israeli military reported that its fighter jets destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels aimed at northern and central Israel. They stated that over 40 launch areas in Lebanon were struck during the operation.

As the conflict intensified, the White House announced that President Joe Biden was closely monitoring the situation. US officials have been in continuous communication with their Israeli counterparts, reiterating support for Israel's right to defend itself.