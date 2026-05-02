WION summit: Hanif Yusoof hails India-Sri Lanka relations, calls India ‘trusted partner’

At the WION Summit, the Governor of the Western Province of Sri Lanka and Special Envoy of the President for Foreign Investment, Hanif Yusoof, highlighted the strong and growing ties between India and the island nation.

Hanif Yusoof is the Governor of the Western Province of Sri Lanka and Special Envoy of the President for Foreign Investment. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from WION video)

At the WION Global Innovation and Leadership Summit, Hanif Yusoof, who is the Governor of the Western Province of Sri Lanka and Special Envoy of the President for Foreign Investment, described India as a trusted and vital partner in Sri Lanka’s development journey, emphasising the depth and stability of bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

''We, India and Sri Lanka, do not coexist but grow together. Sri Lanka has been more than an island, but always an Idea. A bridge between civilisations, the ties between India and Sri Lanka were written in the footsteps,'' Hanif Yusoof said.

''India is the great engine of the 21st century. India represents volume, while Sri Lanka represents velocity. India is the world’s greatest growth story, and Sri Lanka has the potential to become one of its strongest partners. Sri Lanka can emerge as one of the best strategic partnerships in the world, a place to build, a place to scale, and a strategic platform for global growth,'' he added.

Highlighting the relationship between the two neighbouring nations, he stressed that the India-Sri Lanka bond goes beyond traditional diplomacy, evolving the partnership through economic cooperation, investment flows, and shared regional interests. He also admitted that India has always played an important role in supporting Sri Lanka, specifically during times of economic uncertainty.

''Sri Lanka must be seen as a strategic platform for growth, innovation, and regional cooperation. Come not only to sell in Sri Lanka, but also to build in Sri Lanka. Let us not merely inherit history, let us create a lasting legacy together,'' Yusoof further added.

At the WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit, Hanif Yusoof, Governor of the Western Province and Special Envoy for Foreign Investment, Sri Lanka, says, “Sri Lanka understands India not by study, but by shared growth. Come not just to sell, but to build—let’s create a lasting… pic.twitter.com/au7sGAJLgj — WION (@WIONews) May 2, 2026

About WION Global Innovation and Leadership Summit

The 2026 edition of WION Global Innovation Leadership Summit was held at the Cinnamon Grand in Colombo on Saturday, May 2. The Summit emphasized the strategic partnership, highlighting Sri Lanka as a hub for regional innovation.

At the event, several personalities like Hanif Yusoof advocated for deeper collaboration, positioning of Sri Lanka as an innovation hub, and a trusted partner.