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WION Summit | Sri Lankan opposition leader Premadasa backs India's bid for UNSC seat

Stressing Colombo's strategic outlook, Premadasa described New Delhi as an indispensable partner for Sri Lanka's future. He said that the relationship between the two neighbours should be viewed as a pathway to mutual growth, built on historical and cultural linkages.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 02, 2026, 08:18 PM IST

WION Summit | Sri Lankan opposition leader Premadasa backs India's bid for UNSC seat
Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa (Photo Credit: WION)
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Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa, backed New Delhi’s bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) while addressing WION's Global Innovation and Leadership Summit held in Colombo on Saturday (May 2). Stressing Colombo's strategic outlook, Premadasa described New Delhi as an indispensable partner for Sri Lanka's future. He said that the relationship between the two neighbours should be viewed as a pathway to mutual growth, built on historical and cultural linkages.

Premadasa said at the event: "The relationship between Sri Lanka and India must never be viewed through the prism of competition, but rather embraced as a tremendous opportunity for mutual prosperity." He added: "India's historic rise in manufacturing, its leaps in digital technology, and its expanding global economic influence are not a challenge to Sri Lanka. But rather, we consider it as a gateway for our own future collaboration and progress. We believe in nurturing a special strategic relationship with India, one that is built on deep-rooted historical and cultural connections, and one that forms the fundamental bedrock of our foreign policy." Premadasa further stated: "It is precisely because of this unshakeable bond that I have consistently and vocally supported India's long-pending bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Incorporating India into the United Nations Security Council is not merely a diplomatic courtesy. It is a practical recognition of the realities of contemporary international politics. You simply cannot marginalise nor ignore India on the global stage." 

Meanwhile, speaking about regional cooperation, the Sri Lankan opposition leader called for renewed efforts to "revitalise" the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). "Furthermore, we must actively work to revitalize institutions such as South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to foster dialogue, promote conflict resolution, and enhance regional solidarity," he said, adding: "With our regional security anchored by this strategic partnership, we can focus our energies on domestic economic transformation. My vision for Sri Lanka is bold, but it is entirely within our grasp."

Premadasa also stated: "A future government under our leadership will aggressively pursue a sweeping digital transformation driven by the ambition to construct a 30 billion US dollar digital economy between 2030 and 2035. To realise a digital economy of this sheer magnitude and to position Sri Lanka as a true capital and hub of innovation, we cannot rely on the frameworks of the past. We must actively modernise our legislative and regulatory architecture." 

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