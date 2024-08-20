'Willing to…': Elon Musk replies to Donald Trump's cabinet job offer

Musk, who voted for Biden in the 2020 elections, changed his mind and started supporting Trump after a few meetings and endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt on the latter in Pennsylvania earlier this year

More recently, Elon Musk, the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, has said he would be happy to serve in the government of the United States if Trump were to be re-elected in 2024. Musk’s comments come after Trump said he could nominate him for the post in cabinet or appoint him to an advisory position.



All that Musk could do was utter the phrase “I am willing to serve” in a post in his ‘X’ social media platform, formerly known as twitter, as a sign of readiness to be involved in governmental processes under Trump’s administration. When asked in the interview, Trump said that Musk can join the U. S. administration in the event that the Republican candidate triumphs in November.



He also said that he would consider eliminating the $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles, stating that “tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing.”



Musk, who voted for Biden in the 2020 elections, changed his mind and started supporting Trump after a few meetings and endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt on the latter in Pennsylvania earlier this year. This, in a tweet, is what Musk said: “I stand behind President Trump 100% and hope that he gets well soon. ”



That Musk and Trump are said to have been in a working relationship have raised so many eyebrows since they are from two contrasting political poles. However, Trump also said Musk is ‘a very smart guy’ and ‘brilliant’, this indicates that Trump has some appreciation of Musk’s abilities and past.

One could see Musk’s willingness to work in the Trump administration as a strategic move to influence policies in those domains. Today Musk is the CEO of Tesla, the company that has brought the change in the automotive industry with electric cars and SpaceX, the company that has brought the change in the space industry. His joining of government may decide the fate of these industries.

Elon Musk's willingness to serve in a Trump administration has added an intriguing twist to the 2024 U. S. presidential election. The potential collaboration between the two figures could have far-reaching consequences for the country's future, particularly in the areas of technology, innovation, and sustainability. As the election draws near, the public will be eager to see how this development unfolds and what it means for the future of American politics.