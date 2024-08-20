Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India Post GDS Result Out: First merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

'Willing to…': Elon Musk replies to Donald Trump's cabinet job offer

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Post GDS Result Out: First merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link

India Post GDS Result Out: First merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

'Willing to…': Elon Musk replies to Donald Trump's cabinet job offer

'Willing to…': Elon Musk replies to Donald Trump's cabinet job offer

7 Bollywood actors perfect to play Yuvraj Singh in his biopic

7 Bollywood actors perfect to play Yuvraj Singh in his biopic

9 celebs who have their own islands

9 celebs who have their own islands

MPox: 7 ways to prevent yourself from monkeypox

MPox: 7 ways to prevent yourself from monkeypox

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

Man who ruined his Bollywood career with one dialogue, once top model, Sridevi's hero, changed his name, left India to..

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Meet actress who was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, scolded Shah Rukh, Salman on set, career got ruined due to..

Meet actress who was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, scolded Shah Rukh, Salman on set, career got ruined due to..

HomeWorld

World

'Willing to…': Elon Musk replies to Donald Trump's cabinet job offer

Musk, who voted for Biden in the 2020 elections, changed his mind and started supporting Trump after a few meetings and endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt on the latter in Pennsylvania earlier this year

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

'Willing to…': Elon Musk replies to Donald Trump's cabinet job offer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More recently, Elon Musk, the CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, has said he would be happy to serve in the government of the United States if Trump were to be re-elected in 2024. Musk’s comments come after Trump said he could nominate him for the post in cabinet or appoint him to an advisory position.
 
All that Musk could do was utter the phrase “I am willing to serve” in a post in his ‘X’ social media platform, formerly known as twitter, as a sign of readiness to be involved in governmental processes under Trump’s administration. When asked in the interview, Trump said that Musk can join the U. S. administration in the event that the Republican candidate triumphs in November.


He also said that he would consider eliminating the $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of electric vehicles, stating that “tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing.”
 
Musk, who voted for Biden in the 2020 elections, changed his mind and started supporting Trump after a few meetings and endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt on the latter in Pennsylvania earlier this year. This, in a tweet, is what Musk said: “I stand behind President Trump 100% and hope that he gets well soon. ”
 
That Musk and Trump are said to have been in a working relationship have raised so many eyebrows since they are from two contrasting political poles. However, Trump also said Musk is ‘a very smart guy’ and ‘brilliant’, this indicates that Trump has some appreciation of Musk’s abilities and past.

One could see Musk’s willingness to work in the Trump administration as a strategic move to influence policies in those domains. Today Musk is the CEO of Tesla, the company that has brought the change in the automotive industry with electric cars and SpaceX, the company that has brought the change in the space industry. His joining of government may decide the fate of these industries.

Elon Musk's willingness to serve in a Trump administration has added an intriguing twist to the 2024 U. S. presidential election. The potential collaboration between the two figures could have far-reaching consequences for the country's future, particularly in the areas of technology, innovation, and sustainability. As the election draws near, the public will be eager to see how this development unfolds and what it means for the future of American politics.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI conducts 3D laser mapping at RG Kar hospital's emergency ward

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI conducts 3D laser mapping at RG Kar hospital's emergency ward

'Can't walk with my...': Mithun Chakraborty demands 'justice' in Kolkata rape-murder case, watch video

'Can't walk with my...': Mithun Chakraborty demands 'justice' in Kolkata rape-murder case, watch video

Meet Pakistan's richest man, richer than Azim Premji, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, net worth is..

Meet Pakistan's richest man, richer than Azim Premji, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, net worth is..

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Court grants permission to CBI for lie-detector test of accused

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Court grants permission to CBI for lie-detector test of accused

Meet IAS officer, an IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, later cracked UPSC exam, he is...

Meet IAS officer, an IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, later cracked UPSC exam, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement