William Shakespeare, first man in world to get approved COVID-19 vaccine, dies

William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to get an approved Covid-19 vaccine, died in the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire aged 81 after suffering a stroke. In fact, Bill, as he was fondly known, passed away on May 20 after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine.

Shakespeare made global headlines on December 8 when he received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at the University Hospital Coventry shortly after 91-year-old Margaret Keenan, who became the world's first person to get the jab at the same hospital.

Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, a friend of Shakespeare, said he had died on May 20 and added the "best tribute to Bill is to have the jab", as reported by CountryLive. The former Rolls Royce employee and parish councillor leaves behind his wife Joy, their two sons and four grandchildren.

Paying tribute to her husband, 53-year-old Joy, was quoted as saying by Daily Mail, "Bill was so grateful for being offered the opportunity to become one of the first people in the world to be given the vaccine. It was something he was hugely proud of - he loved seeing the media coverage and the positive difference he was able to make to the lives of so many. He often talked to people about it and would always encourage everyone to get their vaccine whenever he could."