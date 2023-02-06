Will Vladimir Putin kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia-Ukraine war? Russian president reveals truth

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin (File photo)

One of the most posed questions in the midst of the long-drawn war between neighboring countries Russia and Ukraine is whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will survive the war or not. Now, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has answered this question.

Former Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennet talked about how he asked Putin if he would kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the midst of the ongoing war between both countries since Zelenskyy has said repeatedly that attempts are being made to eliminate him.

When Bennet met with Putin in Moscow last year, he had been acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in the starting phase of the war. The former Israeli PM had asked Putin if he wanted to kill Zelenskyy or not.

Answering his question, Vladimir Putin said that he had no intention of killing his Ukrainian counterpart. In a recent interview, Naftali Bennet revealed that he had asked Putin a very straightforward question, “What's up with this? Are you planning to kill Zelenskyy?”

During the interview, Bennet said, “He said: 'I won't kill Zelensky.' I then said to him: 'I have to understand that you're giving me your word that you won't kill Zelensky.' He said: 'I'm not going to kill Zelensky'.” He had then called up the Ukrainian president to inform him of the promise made by Putin.

The former Israel PM said, “’Listen, I came out of a meeting, he's not going to kill you'. He asks, 'are you sure?' I said: '100% he won't kill you.'” Revealing more details about the mediation, Naftali Bennet said that Putin had let go of his aim of seeking Ukraine’s disarmament and Zelenskyy had dropped his plans to join NATO.

The Russia-Ukraine war started in March 2022 and has claimed hundreds of lives since, through repeated air strikes and combat between both countries’ armed forces. The war has also had an impact on the world economy and international relations.

