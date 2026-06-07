Will US use Iranian assets to compensate Gulf allies as tensions with Tehran escalate? Here's what we know

The US is considering using Iranian assets to compensate Gulf allies for damages linked to Iranian attacks, as tensions between Washington and Tehran rise.

United States is reportedly examining whether Iranian assets could be redirected to help Gulf nations recover from damage linked to attacks attributed to Tehran. The proposal would not only support reconstruction efforts after future incidents but could also provide compensation for losses already suffered by regional partners.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, US Treasury officials have been asked to assess the financial impact of previous attacks on Gulf states and explore whether Iranian funds could be used to cover those costs. While no specific assets have been identified publicly, the review is believed to extend beyond funds currently frozen under US control.

The proposal could complicate diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, particularly as Iran has repeatedly pushed for access to billions of dollars held overseas as part of broader negotiations.

Fresh Military Exchanges Raise Concerns

The development comes amid renewed military confrontations despite an existing ceasefire framework.

Early Saturday, US forces launched strikes targeting Iranian radar facilities near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping route. American officials said the operation followed the interception of drones that were viewed as a potential threat to maritime security in the region.

Iran responded with missile launches aimed at US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. Authorities in Kuwait reported that several missiles passed over populated areas, causing property damage but no fatalities. Bahrain activated emergency warning systems and advised residents to seek shelter as a precaution.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the attacks were directed at American military positions, while US officials stated that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Despite the latest hostilities, mediation initiatives remain active. Pakistan has continued its role as a facilitator between Washington and Tehran in an effort to reduce tensions and revive stalled negotiations.

A senior Pakistani delegation visited Tehran over the weekend, carrying messages aimed at encouraging dialogue between the two sides. Discussions are believed to include sanctions relief, access to Iranian funds held abroad, and broader security concerns involving regional shipping routes.

Ceasefire Faces Growing Strain

Meanwhile, violence continues elsewhere in the region. In southern Lebanon, members of the Lebanese military were killed in an Israeli strike, highlighting the broader instability affecting ongoing peace efforts.

With military incidents persisting across multiple fronts and key diplomatic issues unresolved, analysts warn that transforming the current ceasefire into a lasting settlement remains a significant challenge.