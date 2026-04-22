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Will US soon run out of ammunition? Shortfall in stockpile for future China war forces Trump for Iran peace talks?

In just 39 days of fighting before the ceasefire, the US burned through a lot, with four of the seven types of missiles used more than half its entire prewar stockpile.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Will US soon run out of ammunition? Shortfall in stockpile for future China war forces Trump for Iran peace talks?
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The ongoing US-Iran conflict that began on February 28, 2026, has resulted in the US running low on missiles after firing a lot of Tomahawks, Patriots, and others during the Iran war. With the fighting halted under a fragile ceasefire called Operation Epic Fury, it’s a good time to examine if the US military is about to run out of ammo. 

Is the US running out of ammo?

Well, the answer is no. The US still has enough of its main missiles to keep fighting Iran if it needs to; the bigger problem is future wars, especially a possible fight with China.

Well, the US won’t run out of missiles tomorrow if the Iran war restarts, but the stockpile is a lot emptier now. The US wouldn’t have as many missiles as it would want if a bigger war broke out, as refilling the cupboard takes years, not weeks.

In just 39 days of fighting before the ceasefire, the US burned through a lot, with four of the seven types of missiles used more than half its entire prewar stockpile. These 7 key missiles fall into two types: long-range attack weapons and air/missile defence systems. The US is low on key high-end missiles like Patriots, THAADs, and PrSMs, meaning it now has to compete with allies like Ukraine and Japan to rebuild stockpiles,  so Japan’s 400 Tomahawks could be delayed. According to the CSIS report, Tomahawks-$2.6M eac, the US had ∼3,100 and fired 850+. Patriots are $3.9M each, the US had 2,330 and used up to 1,430. 

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(Source: CSIS)

Shortfall in stockpile for future China war forces Trump for Iran peace talks?

Although the Trump administration is pushing defence companies to ramp up production to “wartime” levels, the 2027 budget asks for a lot more missiles to restock and expand supplies. Since the US hasn't ordered much in the past few years, only a few will show up soon. Despite Congress approving the money now, it’ll still take years for most of those new missiles to actually be delivered. So getting back to the prewar stockpile will take 1 to 4 years. The real worry is China. 

The upside is the US isn’t defenceless because it has huge reserves of cheaper “Plan B” weapons: for ground attacks, it can swap $2.6M JASSMs for $66K JDAM kits that turn dumb bombs into GPS-guided ones, though planes must fly closer and risk more; it also has lots of JAGM missiles and Small Diameter Bombs. For shooting down planes or drones, it can use $1M AMRAAMs or $447K Sidewinders instead of $15.5M THAADs. The catch is there’s no cheap backup for stopping ballistic missiles — only Patriot, THAAD, or SM-3 work, and those are the systems running low.

For those unversed, China is closing the gap fast, but the US still has more total warheads. China had 600+ nukes by mid-2025 and is adding ∼100 per year, aiming for 1,000 by 2030 vs. ∼5,200 each for the US and Russia, though China already has more land-based ICBM launchers. For conventional missiles, China is mass-producing systems like the DF-26 and grew its missile inventory 50% in 4 years, with 65 of 99 missile facilities expanding since 2020, while the US burned through ∼45% of its PrSMs and ∼50% of THAAD/Patriot stockpiles in the Iran war and used 25% of THAADs in 12 days defending Israel, leaving too little for a near-peer China fight.

Production-wise, China is outpacing the U.S. with huge factory expansions, while US restocking takes 3-5 years for high-end missiles despite plans to double output. That creates a competition problem: 18 countries use Patriot, Ukraine got 600+, and now the US needs them too, plus China is building cheap “logistics killer” missiles to sink US supply ships.

 

 

 

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