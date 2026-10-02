Will US scrap H1-B visa? VP JD Vance calls it 'completely broken', what does it mean for India?

In a video posted on X, Vance said the program has been "totally taken advantage of" not just by technology companies but also by accounting firms and others. He said there is a difference between hiring highly skilled professionals from abroad and using H-1B visas to lower costs.

Calling the H-1B visa system "completely broken", US Vice President JD Vance said he would support its elimination, claiming it has been used by employers to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign staff.

In a video posted on X, Vance said the program has been "totally taken advantage of" not just by technology companies but also by accounting firms and others. He said there is a difference between hiring highly skilled professionals from abroad and using H-1B visas to lower costs.

“If you’re going to bring in an accountant making $45,000 a year to replace an accountant who is an American making $60,000 a year, that’s not you using the program to bring in a genius,” Vance said. “That’s you destroying American jobs and defrauding the American people.”



— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 1, 2026

Vance also backed the Trump administration's controversial $100,000 payment mandate for certain H-1B petitions.

The fee was initially introduced in September 2025 for certain H-1B petitions for workers based outside the US. The White House renewed the measure in September 2026, extending it until September 21, 2027, with limited exemptions, including for cases deemed to be in the national interest.

Vance said the administration sees the payment as a deterrent against employers using H-1B visas merely to hire cheaper foreign workers.

"If you're just trying to replace an American accountant with a cheaper foreign accountant, then you're not going to pay $100,000," he said.

According to the administration, the move is aimed at steering H-1B hiring toward more highly skilled and better-paid workers. The White House said registrations from the biggest IT outsourcing companies dropped 92% after the 2025 proclamation came into effect.

Vance's comments come amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to overhaul the H-1B system.

An executive order dated September 18 instructs the departments of State, Labor and Homeland Security to take into account whether an employer has recently laid off or intends to lay off similarly placed US workers while reviewing H-1B petitions. It also directs the Labor Department to examine previously filed labor condition applications for possible enforcement.

Separately, the administration has introduced a weighted lottery system for H-1B visas that prioritises higher-paid roles.

Vance, however, suggested these changes might still not be enough.

“My view is the H-1B program is completely broken, and I’d be very supportive of just eliminating it,” he said. “But while we have it, what we have to do is protect American workers.”

His remarks come at a time when the $100,000 fee itself is facing legal challenges. On October 1, a federal judge blocked the payment, holding that the administration did not follow the required rulemaking process. Another federal challenge had already led to a block earlier this year.

Meanwhile, this is a significant debate for Indian professionals, since Indian nationals constitute a major share of H-1B holders. Any substantial change to the system could therefore have implications for Indian tech and engineering workers seeking jobs or career continuity in the United States.