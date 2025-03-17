Before the Donald Trump administration began talks with Bangladesh's interim government, the United States' Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, expressed concerns over the rise of radical Islam and terrorist elements in Bangladesh.

Will US President Donald Trump interfere in Bangladesh and put pressure on interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus to crack on radical Islam?

Will Washington uproot Islamists who nourish the dream of establishing a caliphate in Bangladesh?

Tulsi Gabbard on radical Islam

Before the Donald Trump administration began talks with Bangladesh's interim government, the United States' Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, expressed concerns over the rise of Islamic extremism and terrorist elements in Bangladesh.

Talking to NDTV, Gabbard said that the US President is determined to identify and defeat such an ideology and end the rise of "radical Islamic terrorism".

US against Caliphate?

She said, "The threat of Islamist terrorists and the global effort of different terror groups are routed in the same ideology and objective - which is to rule or govern with an Islamist Caliphate."

Tulsi Gabbard added further, "This obviously affects people of any other religion, other than the one that they find acceptable, and they chose to carry this out with terror and very violent ways and means."

After holding nationwide protests for several days in Bangladesh, thousands of people, most of them radical Islamists stormed the official residence of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister in Dhaka on August 5, 2024, ransacked it, and looted whatever they could.

The then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina escaped the attack by whiskers as she boarded a helicopter minutes before the crowd entered Banga Bhawan.

Jamaat-e-Islamic Bangladesh captures power?

Analysts believe the student movement demanding to scrap the reservation for descendants of freedom fighters, was hijacked by radical Islamic forces.

Jamaat-e-Islamic Bangladesh and its student wing Chhatra Shibir have made deep inroads in universities and colleges across the country.

Besides, fringe radical Islamic organisations like Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), are openly advocating to establish of a caliphate in the country and making Bangladesh an Islamic country, to be ruled by Sharia laws.

Jamaat-e-Islamic Bangladesh has also demanded to remove the word "secular" from the Constitution of the country and make amendments to make it an Islamic country.

Expressing concerns over spreading the ideology of an "Islamic Caliphate" Tulsi Gabbard said that this "affects people of any other religion, other than the one that they find acceptable, and they chose to carry this out with terror and very violent ways and means."

The US Intelligence Chief said, "The longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration."