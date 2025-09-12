Will US President Donald Trump be awarded Nobel Peace Prize? Norwegian Nobel Committee says...

Many foreign leaders, from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev, have either nominated him or backed Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Will he get it? Details here.

Will US President Donald Trump be awarded Nobel Peace Prize? Whether he gets it or not, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has made it clear that it would not be swayed by the media hype. Talking to the AFP, the secretary of the committee, Kristian Berg Harpviken, said, "Of course, we do notice that there is a lot of media attention towards particular candidates." He added, "But that really has no impact on the discussions that are going on in the committee. The committee considers each individual nominee on his or her own merits."

Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Many foreign leaders, from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev, have either nominated him or backed his nomination for the world's most prestigious award. It is not a big thing indeed. From members of parliament and cabinet ministers to former laureates to some university professors, tens of thousands of people are eligible to nominate someone for the prize. Berg Harpviken, who guides the committee but doesn't vote, told the AFP, "When the committee discusses, it's that knowledge base that frames the discussion. It's not whatever media report has received the most attention in the last 24 hours."

Why should Donald Trump not get Nobel Prize?

According to Halvard Leira, research director at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), this type of pressure usually turns out to be counterproductive. He said, "If the committee were to give the prize to Trump now, it would obviously be accused of kowtowing." Three Nobel historians explained why Donald Trump would not get the award. They said that the US president should not get the honour, also for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the ongoing war.