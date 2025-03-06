Kabul Airport bombing suspect Muhammad Sharifullah was nabbed in a Pakistan Army operation on the intelligence input provided by the US agencies.

Will the US-Pakistan relationship get a reset and begin improving with the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, the main suspect in the Kabul Airport bombing on August 26, 2021, when nearly 200 people, including 13 US soldiers were killed?

President Donald Trump announced his arrest in the joint session of the Congress and thanked Pakistan for this. Delivering his first address to Congress in his second term of presidency, Trump said, "Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice."

Donald Trump Thanks Pakistan PM

He added, "And I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster."

Reacting to this, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the US President for "appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counterterrorism efforts across the region".

However, he used this opportunity to score a brownie point by claiming that Pakistan has "played a critical role in counter- terrorism efforts" and "denied safe havens to terrorists and militant groups".

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter- terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country."

We thank US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan's role and support in counter terrorism efforts across the region, in the context of Pakistan Security Forces’ recent apprehension of ISKP’s top tier operational commander Shareefullah, who is an… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 5, 2025

How Was Terror Suspect Nabbed?

If media reports are to be believed, Sharifullah was nabbed in a Pakistan Army operation on the intelligence provided by the US agencies. Pakistani security forces launched the operation to track Sharifullah after receiving intelligence inputs from Washington.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe personally called Pakistan’s intelligence chief, General Asim Malik, soon after assuming office and raised the issue.

Confirming the arrival of Sarifullah in the US, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a post on X, "Terrorist Jafar is officially in US custody."

That time you delivered the sword of justice for the American people- thank you for your incredible leadership @AGPamBondi and @JohnRatcliffe . So proud of the men and women of the FBI, DOJ, and CIA.



Justice for Abby Gate- terrorist Jafar officially in US custody pic.twitter.com/EN1wjwjzCw — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) March 5, 2025

Will Pakistan Come Closer To US?

Once a close ally, the US lost its interest in Pakistan after it pulled out from Afghanistan and the Taliban captured the war-torn country.

Secondly, Washington is also angry at the increasing bonhomie between Islamabad and Beijing, which has emerged as an "all-weather friend" of the South Asian country.

However, analysts believe, both the US and Pakistan admit that they should work together to maintain regional stability.

The arrest of the Kabul Airport bombing suspect has once again proved that Islamabad has not completely lost its significance and relevance to the US administration.

How May It Impact India?

Strategic analysts also believe that as Pakistan wants to use Afghanistan as a strategic depth against India, it will continue trying to have its sway over the country.

Afghanistan has a unique geographic position as it is situated near China and Iran, both these countries are important for Washington in their own way. It is also situated on the Silk Route and may emerge as an important part of China's Belt and Road Initiative in the future.

However, analysts also believe, that as India is emerging as a significant defence and strategic partner, that can help the US in containing China, Washington will remain cautious.