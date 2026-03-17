Will US-Israel-Iran war end this week? Donald Trump offers vague timeline

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) gave an update on when the ongoing conflict involving Iran would end. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the situation would be "wrapped up" shortly and would ultimately result in a safer world.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) gave an update on when the ongoing conflict involving Iran would end. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the situation would be "wrapped up" shortly and would ultimately result in a safer world.

US-Israel vs Iran war: When war will end?

"It won't be long. And we're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon. We're going to have a much safer world. I had an obligation to do this. I didn't want to" Trump said. "You want to see a stock market go down? Start letting them hit you with nukes," he added.

Trump acknowledged that markets had shown some reaction but described it as a minor consequence compared to the security stakes involved."It's a very small price to pay and, and I thought it was going to go down much more. It is a big chess game at a very high level. And I'm dealing with very smart players," Trump added.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Monday indicated that his planned visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping could be postponed by about "a month or so" amid ongoing global tensions, as reported by CNN. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the decision was linked to the current conflict situation, stressing the need for his presence in the United States."We're speaking to China. I would love to, but because of the war, I want to be here," the president said."We have requested that we delay it a month or so, and I'm looking forward to meeting with him," Trump added. "We've got a war going on. I think it's important that I be here. So it could be that we delay it a little bit, not much."White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier also indicated that the visit may be pushed back, as reported by CNN.The potential delay comes as Trump has been urging China to play a role in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. In an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, he said Washington was keen to understand Beijing's stance on the issue ahead of the summit, CNN reported."I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits," Trump told the Financial Times, as reported by CNN.

Iran stance on the ongoing war

Iran, on the other hand, had earlier vowed to defend itself util Trump end 'illegal war'. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had rejected the claims made by US President Donald Trump that it was seeking a ceasefire, saying that Iran was ready to defend itself as long as it takes. He also spoke in defence of the strikes carried out on United States military assets in Gulf countries, CBS News reported.

Araghchi said that Tehran will continue military action until the US ends the "illegal war".In an interview with CBS News, the Iranian leader dismissed the claims that Iran had sought negotiations or a truce."No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes," Araghchi said.

He added that Iran would continue military operations until the United States changes course. "We continue to do that until President Trump comes to the point that this is an illegal war with no victory," he said, as reported by CBS News. The remarks come a day after Trump said the United States was not ready to make a deal with Iran because "the terms aren't good enough yet".

(With ANI inputs)