Will US-Iran War take decisive twist Monday? Donald Trump threatens to resume attacks

A day after threatening Tehran with another Epic Fury, Trump says he could strike Iran as soon as Sunday, leaves open possibility of peace deal.

A day after threatening Tehran with "another little Epic Fury", US President Donald Trump said he could strike Iran as soon as Sunday. At the same time, he left open the possibility of a peace deal amid pushback from the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters in Florida after casting his vote for the US midterm elections on Saturday, Trump said there was a possibility of military action as well as a diplomatic agreement, without confirming whether he had made a final decision on further strikes.

"Maybe tomorrow... There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement," Trump said, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

On Friday, while addressing a rally in Florida for the midterm polls, Trump said that Washington could launch a military operation against Iran. The warning came after reports surfaced that Tehran was preparing to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if Washington and Tel Aviv resume their military campaign.

"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said while referring to the name the US military gave to its war against Iran. The conflict in the Middle East began on February 28 after the US and Israel launched combined strikes, targeting the military infrastructure, offices, and the residences of the leaders. The strikes killed Iran's then Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump also hailed the role of the US forces in the eight-month-long conflict against Tehran in West Asia.

"We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and Military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. Two hundred and fifty-nine ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," Trump said.[Iran]

Trump questions Iran's will to honour a peace agreement

The US President also questioned whether Iran would honour any agreement reached with Washington, saying, "They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

Trump said his administration wanted to ensure that Iran could never develop a nuclear weapon, suggesting that further military action could be necessary to achieve that objective, Middle East Eye reported.

Iran denies making a new proposal to open Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran has denied making a new proposal to Pakistani mediators to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its naval blockade, according to a report by news agency ANI, which cited the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency.

The development came after a Saudi Arabia-based media outlet reported that Iran had offered a new proposal to resolve the Strait of Hormuz conflict. However, Tasnim dismissed the possibility, citing sources from Iranian officials, calling it "a lie and fabrication."