Pakistan's response comes after two US lawmakers introduced a bill in the House of Representatives, calling for the imposition of sanctions against the Pakistani government and the Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for alleged persecution of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Days after a crackdown on Balochistan and the arrest of a large number of Baloch separatists and human rights activists, including Mehrang Baloch, US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives seeking sanctions against the country's state officials, including the Army Chief, over alleged human rights violations.

The Pakistan Foreign Office (PFO) has taken serious note of this bill.

Pakistan Dismisses US Bill

Dismissing the bill on Thursday, Islamabad called it an "isolated act" and the opinion of individuals, which does not represent the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Washington.

Pakistan also condemned the recent sanctions by the US on various commercial entities of the country, terming them as another unilateral decision taken without any consultation, evidence, or proof.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said during a weekly press briefing, "We are aware of the bill introduced in the US Congress. It reflects the opinion of an individual and not the broader US-Pakistan ties."

Will US sanction Pakistan govt officials?

The bill proposes the imposition of sanctions within 180 days if the country fails to take steps to improve its human rights situation.

'The Pakistan Democracy Act' Bill

The bill titled 'The Pakistan Democracy Act' was introduced by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson and Democratic Congressman Jimmy Panetta. It was later referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committee for review.

The bill also seeks to invoke the US Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, allowing the United States to deny visas and entry to individuals accused of committing human rights violations.

The bill must be passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate and then signed by US President Donald Trump to become law.

Experts say that while the bill may not go through with approval from the review, it certainly asserts pressure on the government and the military establishment in the country to give more space and leverage to former premier Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned on charges of corruption, sedition and incitement to violence.

All charges have been termed as concocted and fake by the Khan and his party.

(With inputs from IANS)