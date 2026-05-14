Will US further extend waiver on buying Russian oil? How may it impact you?

India has requested the US to extend the waiver allowing imports of Russian crude oil, amid rising global energy tensions.

India has reportedly approached the United States to seek an extension of the current waiver that allows certain imports of Russian crude oil, according to a Bloomberg report. The move comes amid ongoing US-Iran tensions that continue to impact global energy markets, raising concerns about fuel supply stability.

The waiver, first approved in March and later extended through an authorisation valid until May 16, enables Indian refiners to continue receiving Russian crude cargoes already in transit. This arrangement has helped ease pressure on international oil prices by keeping additional crude supplies in circulation.

Importance of Uninterrupted Energy Access

Indian officials have conveyed to their US counterparts that uninterrupted access to energy remains crucial as geopolitical instability in West Asia shows no signs of abating. While Russian oil exports are not under a blanket US ban, Washington has previously encouraged India to gradually reduce purchases of discounted Russian crude as part of international efforts to pressure Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Despite these warnings, Indian refiners have significantly increased imports from Russia ahead of the current waiver deadline. Data from commodity tracking firm Kpler indicated that India’s Russian crude purchases in May have hit record levels, averaging over two million barrels per day so far this month.

Record-Level Russian Oil Imports

Earlier this year, Indian imports of Russian crude surged, with shipments peaking at around 2.25 million barrels per day in March—almost double February’s figures. Russian crude now accounts for roughly half of India’s total oil imports. India has emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian crude since 2022, ranking second globally after China, and is currently the biggest purchaser of Russia’s flagship Urals grade. This trade provides a key revenue stream for Moscow as it navigates Western sanctions.

Previous US Extensions

In April, the US extended the waiver for another 30 days after direct requests from vulnerable countries during global finance meetings. At the time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that over ten countries had approached Washington to continue the sanction waiver, citing their energy vulnerabilities.

As of late April, India’s imports of Russian crude remained elevated despite ongoing sanctions pressure and disruptions to Gulf supply. The current discussions with the US reflect India’s continued focus on securing stable energy supplies in an increasingly volatile global market.

No official confirmation has yet been issued by either the Indian or US governments regarding the new waiver request. However, the request highlights India’s strategic balancing act between adhering to global sanctions regimes and ensuring sufficient energy supplies for its growing economy.