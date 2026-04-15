Will US end war with Iran? Trump’s latest claim contradicts massive troop deployment in Middle East

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As the US-Iran tensions escalate with fresh threats from both sides, Donald Trump has hinted towards the end of the war but his move to deploy thousands of troops in the Middle east raises question on the nature of his diplomacy with Iran.
US President Donald Trump has made a surprising statement hinting that the war with Iran could end soon, but contrary to this claim, Washington is increasing its military presence in the Middle East with the deployment of around 10,000 additional troops in the Middl East region. The move is being seen as a calculated one as the US President tries to balance pressure on Iran while leaving room for de-escalation amid the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.