Earlier, US President Donald Trump annoyed Canadians with his proposal that the country become the 51st state of the United States and demanded that the U.S. exert more influence over the Panama Canal.

Will the US annex Greenland soon?

Is it necessary for the security of the country?

Will the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) help Washington in the matter?

Is it a part of Donald Trump's much-hyped and ambitious project of "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) and "America First"?

In what may be termed a direct threat to an independent, sovereign and friendly nation, he told journalists, " I think it will happen. And I'm just thinking, I didn't give it much thought before, but I'm sitting with a man (NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte) who could be very instrumental."

He did not stop here. Addressing the NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte, he said, "You know, Mark, we need that for international security, not just security, international. We have a lot of our favourite players, you know, cruising around the coast, and we have to be careful. And we'll be talking to you."

Earlier, Donald Trump has annoyed Canadians with his proposal the country become the 51st U.S. state. He also demanded the U.S. exert more influence over the Panama Canal.

Replying to the US President, Rutte said that he would leave the question of Greenland's future to others and that, "I don't want to drag NATO" into the debate.

He said it should be a topic for countries in the "high north" because the Chinese and Russia are using water routes in the area.

However, the US President persisted, saying Denmark was refusing to discuss the topic and that he might send more U.S. troops to bolster the American bases on Greenland.

He said, "We've been dealing with Denmark, we've been dealing with Greenland, and we have to do it. We really need it for national security."

He added, "I think that's why NATO might have to get involved in a way, because we really need Greenland for national security. It's very important."

Trump also sought to undermine Denmark's claim to the island.

"You know, Denmark's very far away, and has nothing to do. What happens, if a boat landed there 200 years ago or something? And they say they have rights to it. I don't know if that's true. I don't think it is," he said.

Rejecting the idea, outgoing Prime Minister of Greenland, Mute Egede said in a Facebook, post, "The U.S. president has once again aired the thought of annexing us. Enough is enough."