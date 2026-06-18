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Will US again attack Iran? Pete Hegseth issues strong warning amid ongoing negotiations

The US warned it may resume military operations and impose a blockade on Iran if it fails to meet agreement commitments. Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed enforcement of the deal, while Donald Trump also signalled possible strikes if negotiations do not succeed.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 08:47 PM IST

Will US again attack Iran? Pete Hegseth issues strong warning amid ongoing negotiations
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The United States has warned that it could resume military operations and even impose a blockade on Iran if Tehran fails to meet its commitments under the ongoing agreement.

Pete Hegseth issues strong warning

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after a meeting with NATO defence ministers, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Washington expects Iran to adhere strictly to the agreed timeline and obligations.

He stated that the US remains prepared to act if Iran does not comply. 'If Iran does not comply with its commitments within the agreed timeframe, we are fully prepared to resume military operations,' Hegseth said.

Option of blockade also on table

Hegseth further added that the United States has the capability to reimpose a blockade if Iran fails to follow the terms of the agreement. He emphasised that the goal is to ensure full implementation of the deal by all parties involved.

Focus on enforcement of agreement

According to Hegseth, the US position is aimed at maintaining pressure to ensure compliance rather than escalating tensions unnecessarily. However, he made it clear that Washington is ready to respond if obligations are not met.

Donald Trump also signals pressure on Iran

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned at the G7 summit in Évian, France, that military strikes could be reconsidered if upcoming negotiations with Iran do not yield satisfactory results.

The remarks highlight growing pressure on Tehran as Western leaders push for stricter compliance and stronger enforcement of the agreement.

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