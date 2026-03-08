FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record

Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Suryakumar Yadav's reaction after learning Cole McConchie isn't playing goes viral

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’

Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’

Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground

Will US send troops to Iran amid war? Trump considers ground ops

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Kohli and Afridi with rare T20 WC record

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

HomeWorld

WORLD

Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground

As per the NBC report, the conversations within Trump's inner circle have focused on the possibility of a limited troop deployment rather than a large-scale invasion of Iran, with soldiers assigned to well-defined strategic tasks.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 09:58 PM IST

Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground
US President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The war launched by the United States and its ally Israel against Iran may soon expand to include ground operations, according to news reports. So far, the conflict, which began late last week, has seen a heavy criss-crossing of missiles and drones across the Middle East. But US President Donald Trump has expressed serious interest in deploying a small number of American soldiers inside Iran for specific missions, NBC News reported citing officials familiar with private discussions.

As per the NBC report, the conversations within Trump's inner circle have focused on the possibility of a limited troop deployment rather than a large-scale invasion, with soldiers assigned to well-defined strategic tasks. Axios has reported that the US and Israel have talked about potentially sending special forces into Iran at a later stage of the war to secure the country’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium. An operation like this could involve troops entering heavily-fortified underground sites where the uranium is believed to be stored.

Iran's stockpile of uranium -- estimated at about 450 kilograms and enriched to 60 percent purity -- could be converted into weapons-grade material within a matter of weeks if further enriched. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier hinted at the possibility of a ground offensive during a congressional briefing on the Iran conflict. "People are going to have to go and get it (the uranium)," Rubio had said. The Trump administration has reportedly looked at two options: taking out the uranium from Iran altogether or sending nuclear specialists to dilute it on site. The war began last week as a US-Israeli airstrike killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Islamic Republic has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting US bases and other locations across the Gulf region. More than 1,300 people have been reported killed in Iran since the beginning of the conflict, which has also claimed the lives of six US service members.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’
Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’
Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground
Will US send troops to Iran amid war? Trump considers ground ops
IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record
IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Kohli and Afridi with rare T20 WC record
Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked
Uttam Nagar Clash: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement