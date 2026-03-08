Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground

As per the NBC report, the conversations within Trump's inner circle have focused on the possibility of a limited troop deployment rather than a large-scale invasion of Iran, with soldiers assigned to well-defined strategic tasks.

The war launched by the United States and its ally Israel against Iran may soon expand to include ground operations, according to news reports. So far, the conflict, which began late last week, has seen a heavy criss-crossing of missiles and drones across the Middle East. But US President Donald Trump has expressed serious interest in deploying a small number of American soldiers inside Iran for specific missions, NBC News reported citing officials familiar with private discussions.

As per the NBC report, the conversations within Trump's inner circle have focused on the possibility of a limited troop deployment rather than a large-scale invasion, with soldiers assigned to well-defined strategic tasks. Axios has reported that the US and Israel have talked about potentially sending special forces into Iran at a later stage of the war to secure the country’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium. An operation like this could involve troops entering heavily-fortified underground sites where the uranium is believed to be stored.

Iran's stockpile of uranium -- estimated at about 450 kilograms and enriched to 60 percent purity -- could be converted into weapons-grade material within a matter of weeks if further enriched. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier hinted at the possibility of a ground offensive during a congressional briefing on the Iran conflict. "People are going to have to go and get it (the uranium)," Rubio had said. The Trump administration has reportedly looked at two options: taking out the uranium from Iran altogether or sending nuclear specialists to dilute it on site. The war began last week as a US-Israeli airstrike killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Islamic Republic has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting US bases and other locations across the Gulf region. More than 1,300 people have been reported killed in Iran since the beginning of the conflict, which has also claimed the lives of six US service members.