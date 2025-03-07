Hours after heads of state of 29 European nations met in the French capital of Paris and discussed the issue of supporting Ukraine, a country in the continent against another nation Russia, US President Donald Trump dropped the bombshell.

Is it the right time to raise a European Army, that may protect all the European nations and be funded by the European Union or a separate and common fund? What will the role of 27 out of 32 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member states be as they are Europeans and also members of the EU? What will happen to the NATO? Will it end the US domination and unipolar world politics?

Donald Trump Warns NATO Member States

Hours after heads of state of 29 European nations met in the French capital of Paris and discussed the issue of supporting Ukraine, a country in the continent against another nation Russia, US President Donald Trump dropped the bombshell.

Trump said in the most undiplomatic way, for which he is known, that if the member states do not pay for NATO's expenses, he will not defend them.

Emphasising that all members of the trans-Atlantic bloc, big or small, rich or poor, must pay for the common cause of security, he declared, "If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them. No, I'm not going to defend them."

Trump raised this issue in the first term of his presidency also and forced small countries like the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to pay.

A day earlier, when a journalist asked him in the Oval Office of the White House whether France and a couple of other countries would defend the US, Trump said, "You think they're going to come and protect us? They're supposed to?"

Trans-Atlantic Partnership At Stake?

In an attempt to assure the members of the trans-Atlantic bloc, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said, "Let me be clear, the Transatlantic relationship and the Transatlantic partnership remains the bedrock of our Alliance."

He explained further, "President Trump has made clear the commitment of the US and his commitment personally to NATO, and it has also made clear the expectation that we in Europe must do more in terms of defense spending."

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in February that Washington would not participate in any peacekeeping force in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member and would not defend any country that participated in it if attacked by Russia.

Why Should NATO Defend Non-Member States?

Analysts believe it is natural as the 32-member defence bloc to defend its members and the US is not wrong if it refuses to defend a non-NATO member.

However, those who gathered in Paris on Thursday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, had the common objective of supporting Ukraine, a non-NATO member state, and providing it with a security guarantee like a peacekeeping force.

Representatives of Turkey and Sweden, non-EU members, were also present in the meeting.

EUR 160 Billion-Fund For Security?

The idea of a European Army is not new, however, it got a boost this week after EU Commissioner Ursula van der Leyen pointed out that the EU should raise EUR 800 billion for the development of the bloc, besides a separate corpus of EUR 160 billion for funding defence preparedness of the member states.

Earlier the UK and France announced to increase in their defence budgets.

Can EU Army Or European Army Survive?

Political observers believe France, Poland, Germany, the UK, frontline states like Finland and the Nordic-Baltic states like Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia may serve as the backbone of the European Army as they have relatively strong and cohesive forces with substantial fire power.

Analysts also believe the European Union may raise a common EU force or the EU Army. This force should not belong to any one nation but for the collective use of defending all members of the 27-member bloc like NATO,

All the European nations put together have more than 2 million men and women in uniform and they spend a whopping amount of $338 billion of their militaries.

Coming back to Ukraine, if the US and Turkey oppose any move to send NATO forces to the war-torn country, the European nations may send their troops. It may lay the foundation stone of an EU Army or European Army.