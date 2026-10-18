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Will Trump use the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ against Iran? Tehran issues warning

Iran’s new Defence Minister has warned US President Donald Trump against further attacks, saying Tehran is prepared to counter the ‘Mother of All Bombs’.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Will Trump use the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ against Iran? Tehran issues warning
Iran's new Defence Minister warns Trump against further escalation. (AI-Generated)
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Iran's new Defence Minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi has warned US President Donald Trump against any further attacks, saying Tehran has taken steps to counter the 'Mother of All Bombs (MOAB)'. As per a report by Press TV, Mehrdad said, ''We have taken all necessary measures to counter the 'Mother of All Bombs' and are confident in our preparations. We are carrying out our duties with complete confidence.''

Iran warns Trump against further attacks

He also warned the US President against further attacks on Iran and added, ''Trump should focus on getting his forces out of the region safely. If he drops a bomb, he should consider how many of his troops might have to be carried out in body bags. If he follows through his threats, he will have to face the consequences.''

Mehrdad Akhlaghi appointed Iran’s new Defence Minister

For those unversed, Mehrdad Akhlaghi was appointed as Iran's new Defence Minister on Sunday, with 237 votes in his favour against 15 in the Parliament. Ahead of voting, he addressed the Parliament and said, ''If the American-Zionist enemy once again makes a miscalculation, the response of the Iranian nation and the fighters of Islam will be surprising and extensive.''

What is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

The 'Mother of All Bombs' is a name for the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), the largest non-nuclear bomb in the world. It weighs around 10 tons and has a blast radius of around one mile. Earlier, a report suggested that Trump is considering using the MOAB against Iranian energy infrastructure. For those unversed, MOAB has been used just once in the past, in 2017, when Trump authorised it to be dropped on a tunnel in Afghanistan, targeting an ISIS-lined cave.

Reportedly, a MOAB costs around $16 million each.

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