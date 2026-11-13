Will Trump succumb to Netanyahu's pressure to attack Iran again? Israel intel chief visits Washington

Israel intelligence chief travels to Washington as Netanyahu presses Trump to resume military action, says Reuters citing Axios. PMO denies heated call report.

Israel's intelligence chief has travelled to Washington as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday presses US President Donald Trump to resume military action, news agency Reuters reported citing Axios.

The development comes amid heightened tensions over Iran.

Netanyahu office denies heated call with Donald Trump

This comes after Netanyahu's office on Thursday denied reports that he had a heated phone call with United States President Donald Trump over Iran.

The Prime Minister's Office called the reports "fake news" and "complete nonsense."

Reports had claimed that Netanyahu and Trump had a heated exchange over Iran policy, which the Israeli side has now firmly denied.

No official statement has been released yet by the White House on the alleged phone call or on Netanyahu's push for resuming military action.