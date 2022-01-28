Will there be a new Covid-19 variant? This is what WHO scientist says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the latest Omicron variant may not be the last of Covid-19. Scientists at WHO believe that another variant, which will spread faster than Omicron, may soon appear on the planet.

Meanwhile, Omicron which was earlier dismissed off as an ordinary flu, has proved otherwise. WHO data reveals that the world witnessed a staggering 2.1 crore Covid-19 infections last week, an indication of how intense the third wave is to the world.

Technical head of Covid-19 at the WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove, during a live discussion on social media, said that last week there was an increase in Covid-19 cases at a record level, adding that the good thing is that Omicron is not as dangerous as the past variants.

What we know of the expected variant

WHO official recently said that the next variant of Covid-19 will be even more infectious than Omicron.

The next variant can be more dangerous than previous variants like Omicron, Delta, Gamma, Beta, Alpha.

It may spread at such a speed that it might leave the current highly transmissible Omicron variant behind.

Maria said that the main question is whether the next variant will be more life-threatening or less dangerous.

She warned people to stay away from the belief that variants will mutate to less dangerous strains with time.

Maria Van Kerkhove said that people should follow the Covid-19 protocol strictly and not take it lightly.

Maria also said that the next variant will have the capability to escape the vaccine, more than Omicron.