Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has threatened to file a lawsuit against Google over the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America” for its users in the United States. She urged the tech giant to reconsider its decision to avoid legal action.

Google has renamed the Gulf of Mexico in its Maps service to keep in line with the US government’s decision to rename the gulf.

“The only place it was effective was where (the US) has sovereignty, or up to 22 nautical miles from the coast,” Sheinbaum, 62, said during a news conference.

“If necessary we will file a civil suit," she added. "Our legal area is already looking into what that would mean, but we hope that (Google) reconsiders.”

President Donald Trump-led US government has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America,” a move that has been repeatedly denounced by Sheinbaum.

Currently, for users of Google Maps in Mexico, the name of the gulf remains the Gulf of Mexico. Outside the two countries, users see both the names on Google Maps.

Notably, Apple has also updated its Maps to reflect the new name for US users.