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Will Strait of Hormuz fully reopen after peace talks in Pakistan? Iran reportedly struggles to find its sea mines

The Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for one-fifth of the world's energy supplies, was affected due to the tensions in the Middle East. Will it reopen soon after the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan? Find it out here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

Will Strait of Hormuz fully reopen after peace talks in Pakistan? Iran reportedly struggles to find its sea mines
US-Iran peace talks will be held in Pakistan on Saturday
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Amid the ongoing diplomatic talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan, uncertainty continues over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for 20 percent of the world's energy supplies. While hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East emerged, some reports suggest that Iran is struggling to clear its sea mines, which it reportedly installed last month.

Will Strait of Hormuz fully reopen soon?

As per a report by the New York Times, a US official claimed that Iran is unable to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping due to its self-inflicted problem. It cannot locate all the mines it laid in the waterway to block the passage during war.

The report further states that some mines, whose placements were recorded by Iran, had been placed in a way that allowed them to drift or move, making it difficult to locate them.

Some of these mines may have drifted due to sea currents, which means a large part of the waterway is unsafe for vessels.

For those unversed, Iran agreed to fully reopen the Hormuz sea passage after it agreed to a ceasefire with the US. ''All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines...they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,'' Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned in a statement.

Meanwhile, Iran has also proposed to impose a transit fee and controlled routes, which have been rejected by the US. ''No, we're not going to allow that, it's international water. If they're doing that, we're not going to let that happen,'' US President Donald Trump said.

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