Will sign executive order on police reform on Tuesday: President Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that he will be signing an executive order on police reform on Tuesday.

"We will be signing it tomorrow. And we will have a news conference at some point in the day," Trump said on Monday.

"The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly and we want it done safely... I think we are going to do a good job tomorrow."

Last Thursday, Trump had said that his administration was on the brink of finalizing an executive order that would encourage police departments to meet "professional standards" for the use of force in the line of duty.

Calls for changes in policing policies began after the death of a black African-American man George Floyd. The cause of death was after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests broke out across the nation in various cities against the killing of Floyd.

This week, the calls intensified once again after a white police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, in Atlanta.